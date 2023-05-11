By: Kristyn Hunt Cathey APR – Director of Communications

Goose Creek CISD administrators visited campuses on March 29th to surprise educators that were selected by the peers to serve as their campus Teacher of the Year for the 2023-2024 school year.

This year’s winners include: Stefanie Taylor, Clark; Tameka Mills, Point; Marcus Limbrick, DeZavala; Juanita Hook, Crockett; Linda Leday, Banuelos; Manuela Langlois, Goose Creek Memorial; Tara Fiedler, Sterling; Keith Brown, GCCISD Names 2023 Campus Teachers of the Year IMPACT; Tavia Gamboa, Baytown Junior; Cynthia Rubio, Ashbel Smith; Pamela Bradford, Carver; Glen Huey, Peter Hyland; Patricia Authement, Gentry Junior; Erny Calzoncinth, Lee; Sherry Young, Harlem; Michelle Santibanez, Hopper Primary; Lisa Garcia, Walker; Kristi Abramski, Travis; Danny Mejia, San Jacinto; Tasha Arceneaux, Alamo; Marsha Goodwin, Highlands Elementary; Alexis Bryant, Cedar Bayou Junior; Latina Bogard, Austin; Deanna Senn, Lamar; Chelsea Moore, Highlands Junior; Greg Gorney, Bowie; Sharilyn Reed, Horace Mann Junior; Mariam Williams-Augustin, E.F. Green Junior; Kelly Congdon, Stuart Career; Marsha Goodwin Jones, Pumphrey and Kelley Campbell- Conner, Liles Early Learning Academy.

The district will host their annual Teacher of the Year/retirement banquet on May 18th at 6 p.m. at Goose Creek Memorial High School, where the district Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year will be announced.