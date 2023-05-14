Obit for Joyce Yvonne Brown

Joyce Yvonne Brown

Joyce Yvonne Brown, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Peach Creek Assisted Living Facility in College Station, Tx. From her birth in Huffman, Tx, on March 6, 1927, to her death, she was one of the strongest women ever who inspired everyone to be better and encouraged hard work to achieve everything. She was born to Emery and Fannie May and was number 7 of 9 children. By high school, she had a strong determination to achieve and started learning twirling on her own and became an avid athlete playing sports. She was a drum major in the Crosby High School, a basketball player, and softball player. While still a senior, she met Felton Warren Brown, who had just come back from the Pacific while serving as a SeaBee in the Navy during WWII. She knew this was the man she would marry and 6 months later it was confirmed when they married on December 21, 1945. She and Felton started a family and eventually had 5 children, Benita, Myra, Verna, Dirk, and Darla. Joyce was self-taught in twirling, tap dance, and piano and started teaching children until she had developed an extensive group of students that spanned many years, until she taught her last twirling lesson at the age of 87. Many girls took lessons from her, as well as their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Teaching twirling and dance was just the start. She was a long time 4-H leader, helped direct the Highlands Jamboree Pageant for over 20 years, barrel horse rider, retail businesswoman for 40 years, and long-time member of Highlands First Baptist Church. She was a great cook, gardener, farmer and rancher, and

hay hauler. She could do just about everything!

She is preceded in death by her husband, Felton, and her daughter, Myra, but she leaves her 4 other children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as many people that she would help whenever possible. Funeral and Burial services will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 1:00-3:00 pm at Sterling-White Funeral Home in Highlands, Tx. The family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Monday, May 15 at the Sterling-White Funeral Home. Sincere thanks to the Peach Creek Assisted Living Facility staff for the love and care they gave to her in her final days. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Highlands Little League, Highlands First Baptist Church, and/or Peach Creek Assisted Living in College Station, Tx