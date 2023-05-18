IMEducation Foundation Makes IMPACT in the Community for the Past 14 Years

By: Kristyn Hunt Cathey, APR– Director of Communications

The Goose Creek CISD Education Foundation held their 14th annual Students Choice Awards banquet on April 4th at IMPACT Early College High School. The event showcased 15 district teachers who made a difference in the lives of students during their school careers. Seniors from the district’s five high schools were asked to write a letter nominating one teacher who impacted their school experience in a positive way. After more than 200 entries were carefully reviewed, 15 students from across the district were chosen for the 2023 Students Choice Awards.

The 2023 Award winners include: Keith Brown, IMEducation PACT teacher and Debany Gomez, IMPACT student; Kelly Congdon, SCTHS teacher and Hector Rangel, SCTHS student; Anna Faina, Sterling teacher and Anh Nguyen, Sterling student; Clym Gatrell, Sterling teacher and Cassie Rogers, Sterling student; Crystal Grabill, IMPACT teacher and Karen Del Real, IMPACT student; Eric Henrichsen, Austin teacher and Jordan Estrada, Sterling student; Yoanna Isas, Sterling teacher and Sofia Cantu, Sterling student; Angela Johnson, GCM teacher and Sophia Leyva, GCM student; Amy Kaminski, Baytown Junior teacher and Kyla Gijan, IMPACT student; John Lowrance, Baytown Junior teacher and Jorge Granados, IMPACT student; Terri Marrs, Sterling teacher and Allison Helm, Sterling student; Timothy McCarty, Stuart teacher and Brianna Caballero, Stuart student; Ronald McDowell, Sterling teacher and O’Rian Bell, Sterling student; Ilija Milovanovic, IMPACT teacher and Samantha Perez, IMPACT student; and Tiffany Silverthorne, Gentry Junior teacher and Xitlaly Ruiz, IMPACT student.

The Foundation has awarded over $1.7 million in innovative teaching grants and designated donations for special projects. Of that $1.7 million, $222,830 was awarded to educators through the Foundation’s grant program.

All photos taken by Carrie Pryor-Newman.