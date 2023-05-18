New High School addition planned; Graduation Friday, May 26th

FROM THE CROSBY SUPERINTENDENT:

Hello East Harris County and Crosby ISD families,

I want to share with you the news that Crosby ISD is moving forward with a major construction project that has been on hold since 2018. In the next few months, new construction will begin at Crosby High School, as we add a wing for additional classrooms. The addition will expand CHS capacity by 600 students, and it is expected to be completed in the winter of 2025. No additional taxpayer money will be needed. The District is using bond funds that were approved by voters in November 2017. In the past few months, 21 of your fellow citizens joined discussions with my administration as a “CommUNITY Construction Committee.” We out lined what the top priorities were in 2017, and what our top priorities are today. They closely aligned. The high school expansion was at the forefront, followed by middle school relief, and a new elementary. The Committee’s recommendation was to prioritize the high school expansion. So, in a few short months, construction crews will begin their work. Construction is not expected to interrupt or impede classes on the rest of the CHS campus. I will continue to update you on the progress and next steps as we ensure our students have the space they need to receive an exceptional learning experience.

Congratulations to the Crosby High School Class of 2023! The graduation ceremony is set for Friday, May 26 at 7:30pm at Cougar Stadium. I’m looking forward to hearing from the Class of 2023 Valedictorian, Tristen Flores, and the Salutatorian, Kerigan Smith. Tristen enjoyed math and calculus theory classes during his time at Crosby High School. He was also the woodwind section captain in the high school band, and he traveled to New York City last Thanksgiving to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. A first for our Cougars! Tristen is headed to Rice University to study mechanical engineering.

Kerigan is also a proud member of the band, and she loved playing the flute! She also made a difference, serving in the National Honor Society and enjoyed community service during her time at CHS. Her favorite class was biology, because she was able to do many hands-on lab experiments, including separating DNA and injecting glow-in-the-dark genes into bacteria. Kerigan will attend UT-Austin this fall to study biochemistry. Her goal is to someday cure genetic diseases. How cool!

We also want to highlight the 2022-23 Teachers of the Year from each Crosby ISD campus: Ms. Ashley Kolarik, Crosby High School; Ms. Lateesa Cox, Crosby Middle School; Ms. Ruth Carrillo, Barrett Elementary; Ms. Alyse Bennett, Drew Elementary; Ms. Kim Houser, Newport Elementary; Ms. Miranda Koen, Crosby Elementary; Ms. Raquel Steed, Crosby Kindergarten Center. Two of these educators will be selected as the Crosby ISD Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year at our End of Year Staff Convocation. Good luck!

As we wrap up May, we are watching our Cougars do extraordinary things. Crosby High School senior Braden Womack won the bronze medal by finishing third in the Long Jump in the UIL 5A State Track & Field Meet. Braden jumped 23 feet, 2 inches to finish in third place. Braden is leaving a legacy as a skilled multi-sport athlete in the annals of CHS.

On the baseball front, the Crosby High School varsity team just wrapped up a successful season. The Cougars finished second in the 17-5A District and went on to win the Bi-District Championship against Santa Fe. The team ended as Area finalists after a hard-fought Round 2 series against Fulshear. We are extremely proud of all that was accomplished this year. This summer we’ll also see baseball player Sean Bazmore compete in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All- Star Game in Round Rock. He is one of only about 50 players chosen for the honor. Let’s Go, #23!

I mentioned graduation, but we also want to celebrate our 48 seniors who will graduate with an Associate’s Degree or Industry Certification before they graduate from Crosby High School. Our Class of 2023 Lee College graduates are: Payton Barrett, Jakob Beck, Cali Carden, Sarah Hartline, Cassandra Macias, Zion Parker, Lexi Perez, Allison Prince, Joel Rodriguez, Haleigh Shaver, Dan Creek Thomas, Emily Valencia, Daren Dornak, and Donald Ray Watson.

Our Class of 2023 San Jacinto College graduates are: Subhi Abulawi, Kendyll Bailey, Allison Bennett, Yash Chauhan, Emily Cortez, Alexandra Diaz, Tristen Flores, Kenady-Kate Fontenot, Sebastian Godinez, Hannah Harrison, Gil Hernandez, III, Allison Holst, Amelia Horsford, Aylin Jaimes, Madison Lemond, Brady Lengacher, Noah Lozano, Alejandro Martinez, Mia Reid, Alexis Sendolla, Abigail Trevino, McKenna West berry, Brodey Young, Laisha Gomez-Pineda, Valerie Guillen, Nevaeh Martinez, Elvira Munguia, Amanda Muniz, Jessie Patino, Samantha Segovia, McKenna Tauber-Mansfield, Kiara Valenzuela, Victor Kegley, and Delberto De La Garza.

It really is something for high school students to walk across the stage at Cougar Stadium already holding a college degree or an industry certification. They are all starting their future ready and ahead of the competition!

We are Better Together! Go Coogs!