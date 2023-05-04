Message from the Crosby Superintendent

Hello East Harris County and Crosby ISD families,

Welcome to May! As the 2023-2024 School Year comes to a close, it’s one of the busiest months of the year with celebrations and recognitions. The Board of Trustees will be holding our annual Spring Salute on May 22 at the Crosby High School Performing Arts Center. We recognize the students and organizations for their achievements during the spring semester.

The Class of 2023 Graduation will be Friday, May 26 at 7:30pm at Cougar Stadium. Please note that there will be a clear bag policy in effect during the ceremony. Each person may carry up to one bag that is clear plastic, mesh, or see-through vinyl. The bag should be larger than a gallon freezer bag. Exceptions will be made for medically-necessary items after inspection. We are looking forward to watching our Crosby High School seniors walk across the stage and be transformed into Crosby ISD alumni.

As we end this year, we are busy planning the 2023-2024 School Year. We have opened verification/ registration for all students earlier than ever before. We would very much appreciate our families taking the time to confirm their child’s information and transportation needs as soon as possible. The process is done entirely online, and it takes about 10 minutes per child. Please remember that proof of residency will need to be submitted for each child. Verification is for students returning to Crosby ISD. www.crosbyisd.org/verification. Registration is for students new to Crosby ISD. www.crosbyisd.org/ registration. Thank you in your help for completing process sooner than later.

It is testing season here in Crosby ISD. Hats off to our Technology Services team for guiding the process to make it run as smoothly as possible. The STAAR test is entirely online this year, but Crosby ISD was ahead of the curve thanks to our technicians. We ran our STAAR tests 100% online last year, and we had very few bumps in the road. The next big testing date will be Tuesday, May 9 for the STAAR Grades 3-8 Math exam. Our campuses do not allow visitors on testing days in order to keep students focused on the task at hand. A special shoutout as well to the Crosby High School Social Studies Department for holding a massive review day on Saturday, April 29. More than 90 students had a chance to brush up on their history knowledge before testing this week.

Our student-athletes are on a roll. The Crosby High School Baseball and Softball teams are in the playoffs. Softball is up against Richmond Foster in the Area playoff series. Baseball faces Santa Fe in the first round Bi-District playoffs. We hope to see you in the stands. Senior Braden Womack is headed to the UIL State Track & Field Meet after placing second in the Long Jump at Regionals. He will compete on Friday, May 12 at 10:45am in Austin. Good luck, Braden!

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Recently, students from each of our elementary schools had the chance to travel to Minute Maid Park and take part in a promotional campaign with the Astros Foundation, player Jose Abreu, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Greater Houston. Abreu signed shirts and took photographs with our 4th and 5th graders. What a joy for our students to make memories and be a part of a public service announcement to advocate support and education regarding mental health.

I want to share an early Happy Mother’s Day with all our moms and grandmothers in Crosby ISD. Your job is the one of the most important, most rewarding, and one of the toughest out there. Thank you for all that you do to inspire and support our students and staff members. We are so grateful.

We are Better Together! Go Coogs!