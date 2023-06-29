Huffman native commanded Nuclear Submarine

Huffman native turns over command of USS Greeneville

KITTERY, Maine – Cmdr. Robert Lane turned over command of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Greeneville (SSN 772) to Cmdr. Chad Tella in a traditional change of command ceremony held Friday, June 16, at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) in Kittery, Maine.

The ceremony was presided over by Capt. Daniel Reiss, commander of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) Two, the parent command of all PNSY units.

Lane praised the crew for their hard work and dedication during what he called a “challenging yard period.”

“We tested this crew’s resolve in ways we never could have expected,” said Lane, a Huffman, Texas native and graduate of the University of Houston. “Still, the crew of Greeneville rolled up their sleeves and got the job done.”

“Shipyard life is not the most glamorous of tours, but it is important nonetheless,” Lane added. “This crew and shipyard workers have inspired me over the last three years. I have no doubt they will finish the job, under Cmdr. Tella’s leadership, and return the ship to the fleet stronger, tougher, and better than ever before.”

Lane, a prior-enlisted electrician before commissioning in 2001, climbed the ranks through the submarine nuclear power pipeline and his previous tours include the USS Jefferson City (SSN 759), USS Maryland (SSBN 738), and USS La Jolla (SSN 701). Lane and his wife Carrie have three children, Trevor, Sabre, and Katie.

Tella also spoke during the ceremony praising his predecessor and the crew expressing his anticipation and excitement to get the boat back out to sea during his tenure.

Tella, a Plano, Texas native and graduate of Pennsylvania State University, previously served as executive officer of the USS Ashville (SSN 758). He also served on the USS Cheyenne (773) and USS Santa Fe (SSN 763). Tella and his wife Lauren have one son, Corbin.

Greeneville, commissioned in 1996, is the 61st and penultimate Los Angeles- class submarine and the only vessel in U.S. Navy history to be named after Greeneville, Tennessee. The submarine has a crew of more than 110 personnel, is more than 362 feet long, and can displace nearly 7,000 tons.

The Los Angeles-class, sometimes called the LA-class or the 688-class, is a class of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines that forms the backbone of the U.S. Navy’s submarine force. Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare, and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or response to regional crises.