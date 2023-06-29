THEA video details Superfund Site remediation

Hurricane Preparedness For San Jacinto Cleanup

With a storm threatening to enter the Gulf, here’s a look at hurricane planning at the San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund Site.

The cleanup is proceeding on schedule at the Southern Pit. The EPA carefully weighed whether work should continue through hurricane season and decided the work should not just stop. The benefits of cleaning up the site outweighed the risk of a storm. The EPA is mandating that the contractor:

Minimize the areas that are open for excavation and the amount of stockpiled waste material at any one time, and;

Put secondary containment around the soil management and water treatment areas.

What is involved in the cleanup of the Southern Pit?

Watch a short video to see how the work will progress: https://txhea.us15.listmanage.com/track/click?u=95db50a218bad609d69e5c53c&id=2aa7f948de&e=766f8e0225.

Or see THEA website or YouTube.com for an active link: www.TxHEA.org.