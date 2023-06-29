Summer Fun: 4th of July, Fireworks, Barrett Station 37th Homecoming

EAST HARRIS COUNTY – As summer officially starts this week, families and individuals are planning travel, cookoffs, swimming and picnicking, and the traditional fireworks show.

In the Crosby area, there will be fireworks July 3 at 9pm at Newport, and on July 4 at 9:30pm at First Baptist Church on FM2100 in Huffman.

Of course the big downtown fireworks show will be Freedom Over Texas, at 9:30pm July 4th at Eleanor Tinsley Park in downtown Houston. Tickets are $10, but 5 and under are free. Festivities start at 4pm, and include several music acts.

Houston Symphony will play a free concert July 4th at Miller Outdoor Theater, a Star Spangled Salute, starting at 8:30pm with a free fireworks show at 10pm.

If you are a Willie Nelson fan, he plays July 2nd at the Mitchel Pavilion in The Woodlands. Admission $39.50 and up, starting at 4:30pm.

Baytown will celebrate the Holiday at Bicentennial Park on two days, July 3rd and July 4th. There will be a parade, fireworks extravaganza, and live music by Grammy-winning artists Sunny Sauceda, Siggno, and LeAnn Rimes. Fireworks will be at 9:30pm. Events are July 3rd from 6pm to 10pm, and Tuesday July 4th from 4pm to 10pm.

In Barrett Station the community will hold its 37th Annual Homecoming events the week of July 10th through 16th, following the theme of “WE ARE BETTER TOGETHER.”

This annual event turns out thousands for the weeklong activities, and everyone in the community has a chance to participate. Events include music, town halls, movies, games, a cookoff, a flag football game, and the highlight of the Homecoming Parade.

Schedule of Events:

MONDAY, JULY 10 – BSMA Praise & Worship service at 5pm

TUESDAY, JULY 11 – MUD #50 meeting and Town Hall from 6pm to 8pm, and Movie in the Park 7pm to 9pm

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12 – Spades & Dominoes Tournament, 6pm to 9pm.

THURSDAY, JULY 13 – Community Corn Hold Tournament at 6pm

FRIDAY, JULY 14 – BST Casanova Cookoff & Campout

SATURDAY, JULY 15 – BST Homecoming Parade at 10am, Community Flag Football Game at 5pm.