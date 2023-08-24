Authorities capture fugitive that shot Sheriff’s Deputy on Homestead Road traffic stop

By Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joseph Anderson was shot during a traffic stop at the 13600 block of Homestead Road in north Harris County. He was transported via life flight to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and remains in critical but stable condition.

Deputy Anderson is 29 years old and started his law enforcement career with Brookshire Police Department in 2017 and joined the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in June 2022. He is currently assigned to patrol District 2 in north Harris County. His twin brother, Jacob Anderson, also works in patrol with HCSO.

“Deputy Anderson builds good relationships through open and friendly communication. He’s easy to work with and is wellliked by his peers,” said his supervisor.

The suspect, Terran Green, was taken into custody Thursday evening after a SWAT standoff in the 15100 block of Silhouette Ridge in northeast Harris County. During the standoff, Green injured two U.S. Marshal deputies and a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The injured officers are in good condition and have been released from a local hospital. Green has been charged with three counts of Attempted Capital Murder.

Incredible work by HCSO SWAT and our negotiators. We appreciate the assistance from the Houston Police SWAT, FBI Houston, and all our public safety partners.