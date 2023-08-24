Fatal cycle/SUV crash on 1942 in Crosby

HARRIS COUNTY, — A deadly crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV caused major traffic problems for a Crosby ISD school near FM 1942.

The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. Monday eastbound at 1599 FM 1942, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

A Chevrolet Traverse was traveling northbound on Sralla while the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on FM 1942, according to Major Susan Cotter.

Another vehicle, driving in front of the motorcycle, turned right onto Sralla, but according to Cotter, the motorcycle went around that vehicle while the Traverse continued across the intersection. That’s when the two collided.

The motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene. Cotter said the driver of the Traverse had not been drinking. The crash will be presented to the district attorney’s office to determine if charges will be filed.

Traffic around Barrett Elementary School was moving slow and being diverted to Bohemian Hall Road and Kennings, but according to Gonzalez, eastbound FM 1942 reopened by about 7:40 a.m.