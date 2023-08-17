Youth drowns in Lake Houston Boat accident

LAKE HOUSTON— A body found in Lake Houston last week is believed to be that of a 17-year-old who went missing after being aboard a sinking boat over the weekend, according to Houston police.

Early on Sunday, authorities responded to a possible drowning call at 20000 Atascocita Shores Drive along Lake Houston, where three people were boating.

Houston police said the boat started to sink, and two of them were able to swim to shore, with one of them walking to a nearby gas station for help.

Officials later said they were still searching for the third boater and issued a missing persons report for 17-year-old Marvin Reyes Oliva.

HPD described Oliva as a Hispanic male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a yellow shirt.

In an update Monday, police said a body was found at the lake at 7:20 a.m.

Police said the body is believed to be of the missing 17-year-old, but the identification is still pending by the medical examiner’s office.