Cancer Benefit for Kids at Crosby Fairgrounds Aug. 26

CROSBY – Kids Kicking Cancer will host a fundraiser benefitting families with kids who have cancer on August 26th at the Crosby Fairgrounds.

Steven and Brooke Mc- Cauley know firsthand the toll that’s taken on a family whose child has pediatric cancer. In 2020 the McCauleys were given the devastating news that their son West had Bilateral Retinoblastoma, a potentially fatal cancer that develops in the eyes and brain. Both of West’s eyes had to be removed to prevent the disease from spreading. The Addi’s Faith Foundation played a huge part in getting prosthetic eyes for baby West.

In an effort to give back, the McCauleys have organized a great day of fun activities to raise money in support of Addi’s and families of kids with cancer.

The full day of events is open to the public and includes all-day live music from some of the area’s favorite bands, a BBQ Cook Off, Cornhole Tournament, Live Auction, Silent Auction, Car Show, Kids’ Zone, Mutton Bustin’, Food Trucks, Vendor Booths and more!

Entry is $15 for adults and $5 for kids. One free kid’s entry for each unopened toy donated. Scan the QR code on the flyer or visit the website for more information or to register for any events, make a donation, become a vendor, or to volunteer.

Come help us make this a great event!!

–By Juli Hain