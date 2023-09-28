Crosby Wildfire burns 29 Acres on Foley Road September 28, 2023 Star-Courier Front Page 2 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Crosby Fire Departmentfire
You need to clarify. Headline says 79 acres but post you show from Crosby VFD says 29 acres. Which was it?
The headline has been updated. Thank you for pointing out the discrepancy.