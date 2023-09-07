HC CONSTABLE PCT. 3 HOLDS CITIZENS POLICE ACADEMY

For the last 6 weeks Precinct 3 has hosted our first Citizens Police Academy and we must say it’s been a blast! Each Wednesday evening community members have dedicated their time to learning about what happens “behind the badge.” Our instructors have outlined subject matter to be discussed and experienced weekly including air boat rides, firearms simulations, dog bite and search demonstrations, taser taser taser (yes…a deputy volunteered to ride the lightning), trying out and trying on the Crime Interdiction Units gear and equipment, not to mention a fish fry on the river.

We’ve made new friends who are now family and hope they’ve enjoyed our classes as much as we’ve enjoyed teaching them. We’re excited to continue this and hope to see you in our next Citizens Police Academy, Behind The Badge!

We want to especially thank Tom S Ramsey, PE, Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office and Precinct 3, Place 2 Judge Lucia Bates for their continued support of our community and our department. It takes teamwork to make the dream work!