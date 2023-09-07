Deputies save brothers from dog attack; shoot and kill animal

Life Flight called to Highlands Area

HIGHLANDS – Authorities said two brothers suffered from injuries last Wednesday morning, August 30, after they were attacked by the family’s pit bull in east Harris County. Deputies rescued the boys, but due to its behavior they had to shoot and kill the dog.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the situation took place in the 1100 block of North Battlebell Road in the Highlands area.

It is believed that the two brothers were playing with the dog when it attacked them, according to HCSO.

Medics arrived at the home to tend to the brothers and later called deputies as the dog continued its aggressive behavior at the scene.

One of the men suffered such horrendous injuries that he had to be transported to the hospital by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital. He is said to be stable at last check.

When authorities arrived on the scene, Gonzalez said an HCSO Sergeant had to shoot the dog due to its aggressive behavior.