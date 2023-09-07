Knifepoint Robbery on FM2100 in Crosby

CROSBY – Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an Aggravated Robbery Deadly Weapon.

On Sunday, June 4, 2023, at approximately 5:08 p.m., an unknown suspect robbed a business in the 14000 block of FM 2100 Rd. in Crosby, Texas. During the incident, the suspect followed the victim back into the business, produced a knife, and held it to the victim’s child abdomen and demanded money and phones. The suspect fled the location in an unknown direction of travel. The suspect was observed on surveillance prior to the incident exiting the passenger side of a mid-90’s white Chevrolet pick-up truck.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers. org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.