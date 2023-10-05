Crosby FD earns ISO3 rating

Crosby Volunteer Fire Department announces a significant improvement in our ISO class rating! Starting from October 1, 2023, our rating will be upgraded from an ISO Class 4 to an ISO Class 3. As a result of this enhanced rating, your fire insurance rates may be affected positively. However, it’s essential to take action to ensure you benefit from this change.

Here’s what you need to do:

**Contact your insurance providers: Reach out to your insurance company or agent as soon as possible. Inform them about the improved ISO class rating of Crosby Volunteer Fire Department and the effective date, October 1, 2023.

**Update your insurance policy: Your insurance provider will guide you through any necessary updates to your policy, taking into account the improved rating. This process may lead to a positive change in your fire insurance rates on your next renewal.

At Crosby Volunteer Fire Department, our dedicated team works tirelessly to protect our community and provide the highest level of fire safety. The improved ISO class rating is a testament to our commitment and the hard work of our organization.

Remember, a safer community begins with proactive measures. Spread the word to your neighbors and friends, and let’s celebrate this fantastic achievement together! Stay safe, Crosby!