Crosby 200 scores a 10; Great Birthday

Thousands enjoy a Day of History, Friends, Memories, Music, Food, Fun

By Gilbert Hoffman

Star-Courier Editor

It was a great time last Saturday, as thousands in the community turned out at the Fairgrounds to celebrate Crosby’s 200th Birthday. Centennial organizer Donna Davenport thanked all that participated, on the committee, as vendors and performers, and as visitors to the event.

Major sponsors included Budweiser/Wismer, Harris County Pct. 3, Bob N Jeans, Crosby Fair & Rodeo, Hill Materials, and Josh & Kate Gilliam, as well as about 75 others. There were also almost 100 vendor booths under the Pavilion Roof.

The Star-Courier published a special 16 page Bicentennial Souvenir edition, and sponsored actor Don Jeans in their booth. Jody Fuchs was the Parade Marshal, and also wrote a “Concise History of Crosby” that was published in the Souvenir edition of the newspaper.

MORE Bicentennial Photos and Stories in next week’s paper.