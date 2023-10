CROSBY – Harris County ESD 5 would like to introduce the new Chief of EMS, Gerardo Gonzalez. Gerardo started with ESD 5 in 2013 and has held multiple positions within the agency including Field Paramedic, Captain, Clinical Director, and Deputy Chief. Gerardo has shown commitment, dedication, and the leadership skills necessary to serve as the leader of our organization. Congratulations to Gerardo Gonzalez on his well-deserved promotion!

Like this: Like Loading...