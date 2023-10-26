Highlands “First Lady” Betty Brewer passes at 88

Gilbert Hoffman

The Highlands community is mourning the passing of it’s “First Lady” Betty Brewer, who died last Thursday, October 19 at the age of 88.

Betty was a remarkable woman, active in most all organizations in Highlands over the years, and friends with everyone. Betty was active in service to others, often through organizations such as the Rotary Club, Highlands Booster Club, Pilot Club of Highlands, Highlands Horizons, and a charter member of the Highlands/Lynchburg Chamber of Commerce.

She was also for many years an ambassador for Sterling White Funeral Home, where she met and befriended many families and individuals in the greater Highlands community. She also was known for the flower shop and floral design work in her business, Florette Florist of Highlands.

Betty was honored over the years with many local awards and recognitions. Most recently she was the Rotarian of the Year, and a Paul Harris Fellow with the Hg hlands Rotary Club. Her fellow Rotarians quipped “She Knew everyone and everything that happened around Highlands. She was Mrs. Highlands! Or, the Mayor!” And they remembered she was the top ticket seller for the annual Chili Feast.

Other awards included Who’s Who of Houston 1983, Terry Davis Award for Community Service, Masons Community Builders Award, and Pilot Club Sweetheart.

A complete Obituary and Tribute to Betty Brewer is on Page 7 of this issue of the Star-Courier.