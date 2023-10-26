Crosby EMS breaks ground for new Station

CROSBY – Crosby EMS has officially broken ground on the newest ambulance station construction. Located North in the district at 111 W. Stroker Rd they are preparing to reduce the response times for our Northern community citizens. They anticipate this station to tentatively be completed in July of 2024 providing supply chain issues are met.

Crosby EMS issued the following statement: “We would like to thank our elected Harris County ESD No.5 board of Commissioners Sharon Cotton-President, Luther Brady Jr- Vice President, James Blaha- Treasurer, Larry Lee Hall- Secretary, and Brent Burley- Assistant Secretary for their focused efforts to making the community’s health the top priority. Additionally, we would like to thank Slattery Tackett Archetect and Maco Construction for the strategic team effort as we build the citizens of Crosby newest station. Thank you to Pct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsay’s office for the dedication and support.

Congratulations to Harris County ESD No.5 medics for their new home, how exciting for the new Crosby Response Vision!!”