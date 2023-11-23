A Night to Remember with Pat Green at the GCCISD Education Foundation Concert

By Norman Martinez

The GCCISD Education Foundation hosted the Cowboy Boots & Goose Creek Roots featuring Pat Green in concert at the Hyatt Regency Baytown on Friday, October 27. This fundraiser was held to support the students and teachers of Goose Creek CISD as a partnership with community sponsors to provide resources, enrich teaching, inspire learning, and opportunities for excellence.

Pat Green and his band took the stage a little after 8:30pm and wowed the audience with his performance of songs that reached from the beginning of his career in 1998 to his most recent album, “Miles and Miles of You,” released in 2022. Attendees danced for over an hour, as Pat Green talked and joked with the audience between songs. Pat Green finished the show with his Grammy nominated hit, “Wave on Wave.”

Through events such as this one, The GCCISD Education Foundation has been able to provide more than $1.9 million to district teachers in the last 14 years. Committee members review grant applications and award teachers with innovative teaching ideas. For more information on future benefit events or other questions, contact the GCCISD Education Foundation office at 281-420-4800 or visit them on the web at www.gccisd.net/EducationFoundation.home.