Crosby ISD and Houston Food Bank feed hundreds of families through Mobile School Market

Crosby, TX – Crosby ISD has partnered with the Houston Food Bank to provide free drive-thru grocery distribution every Thursday for community members in need in East Harris County. In the first two weeks of the operation of the Mobile School Market, hundreds of families have been provided muchneeded food.

Since starting a fourday instructional week, Crosby ISD has expanded or added three different community outreach programs with the Houston Food Bank to alleviate food insecurity concerns for families in need in the district.

The Mobile School Market is a student-run distribution program, meaning Crosby High School students sign in families, bag food, and place the groceries in vehicles. Crosby ISD Superintendent Mrs. Paula Patterson says, “This new grocery giveaway defines our ‘Portrait of a Graduate’ for Crosby High School students. We want our students to be serviceminded citizens when they leave high school. Becoming a center for food distribution in East Harris County is just one way we are teaching our students about community service. I am so proud to see our students put kindness into action like never before.”

The free grocery distribution program will run most Thursdays from 9am- Noon during the 2023- 2024 School Year. Families are asked to line up on the visitors’ side of Cougar Stadium so they can be checked in before food is distributed. The Houston Food Bank does not share personal information with any third-parties.

The next distribution is scheduled for October 26, 2023. If any media outlet would like to take video or photos of our weekly event, please reach out to Crosby ISD Diretor of Communications, Mr. Brett Birkinbine.