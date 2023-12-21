Credit Union opens doors to Santa Claus and Holiday Visitors

By David Taylor

Managing Editor

Eight-year-old Jasiah Bush couldn’t wait to get his photo with Santa Claus at Community Resource Credit Union in Crosby with his siblings, Aliana Bush, 5, and Asiah, 3. Their mother Emily had dressed them all out in black and red checkered matching flannel shirt and dress. When the photos were done, most of the children walked away with their parents, but not Jasiah. He had questions. He stuck around by Santa’s side to ask him about the reindeer, chimneys, and other puzzling things.

It was a busy day for the staff at Community Resource, especially Tina Martinez, business development manager for the credit union.

“This is our second year to host Santa since COVID,” she said.

Last year, they counted more than 300 youngins taking photos with the jolly guy.

“In addition to having Mr. Claus join us, we’re also hosting a toy drive where the toys are donated back to residents in the Crosby area,” she said.

This year they are working with Barrett Elementary. The toy drive lasts through Dec. 14 and the public is invited to drop by and donate new toys, no toys.

They also donate to Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center.

Donating back to the community has been a tradition now for a decade at Community Resource.

“Last year we adopted and sponsored 140 kids,” Martinez said. “This year we have already signed up 120 plus we will be adding more schools.”

The community involvement has brought new business to the financial institution.

“As long as you live, work, or worship within 10 miles of one of our branches, you can join the credit union,” said Chelsey Long, branch manager.

“They are also able to join if they have a direct family member like mother, father, brother, or sister who area l ready members,” Long said.

Martinez said there are many benefits in belonging to a credit union.

“One of our newest promotions that we’re doing is a new reward checking account where we can give up to 6 percent a month back in your checking account or average daily balance,” Martinez said.

During the holidays, they are also offering Skip-A-Pay for those with loans for those who are on time with their payments. It’s also possible to do it twice a year, six months apart.

“We also have Christmas Cash loans for the holiday up to $3,000,” she said.

Another benefit as a credit union member is quick cash.

“Our technology allows our members to go through our app and apply for a loan and get the money direct deposited to your account within 60 seconds for small amount loans,” Martinez said.

The money can be used for doctor’s bills, a flat tire, car repair, or any other need.

“It’s also 24/7 which makes it really convenient,” she said.

Checks can also be deposited 24/7 and members can check their credit score anytime.

“We can also offer refinancing if we can lower your vehicle interest rates,” she said.

Money transfers are also a breeze.

Maybe little Jasiah was quizzing Santa on where he was banking?