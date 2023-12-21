Highlands Chamber ends year with sweet music

By David Taylor

Managing Editor

The Highlands-Lynchburg Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Christmas luncheon last Thursday and ended their year with the sweet music of the Goose Creek Memorial High School Orchestra.

The students, under the direction of Nicholas McMurrey, performed several numbers for the business leaders.

McMurrey said the ensemble had played five concerts this holiday season.

In January, the chamber will be under the new leadership of former chamber board chairman Jim Wadzinski.

The first item on their agenda is their annual awards banquet set for February 15 at the Monument Inn at 4406 Independence Parkway South.

For more information on the chamber, visit their Facebook. A new website is being created and developed for the community by Pat Lathrop.