Linebaugh, Dority and Allen LLC Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Commemorating Name Change

The Baytown Chamber of Commerce Board, Ambassadors and staff celebrated the new name and new faces of Linebaugh, Dority and Allen, LLC. with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on December 4th. With 50 years of combined experience and over $125 million dollars recovered, these personal injury attorney’s are relentless in pursuit of justice! The attorney’s at LDA actively engage in community initiatives aimed at raising awareness about truck crash prevention and promoting road safety. LDA is an active supporter of the Truck Safety Coalition, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving truck safety regulation and making our highways safer for the motoring public. To schedule a free consultation, call 281-422-0606 or visit www.time4justice.com.

