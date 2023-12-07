Rotary plans 49th Annual Chili Feast Feb. 3

HIGHLANDS – The Rotary Club is preparing to hold their 49th Annual Chili Feast, on Saturday, February 3, 2024. A chili lunch will be served from 11 am to 3 pm or until the chili runs out, according to Chili Feast chairman GayLynn Milliorn. A live auction will take place starting at noon, as well as a silent auction.

The event is being held at the St. Jude’s Catholic Church social hall on Main Street in Highlands. The club president, Denise Smith, invites the whole community to participate in this event, which benefits Rotary projects throughout the year.

The club members are continuing to sell raffle tickets. There are 700 tickets available for a $100 donation. A ticket entitles you to two bowls of “Chester’s Famous Recipe” chili, and a chance to win one of 17 raffle prizes, all worth more than the $100 ticket price.

Club members are also selling chili lunches only, for $10. Great for extra hungry folks, or to take home for later. This annual event is a high point for many in the community, who see their friends at least this one time each year, and catch up with stories. It also has great food, and quality auction items.

Raffle prizes this year include gift cards, a 32” smart television, portable ice maker, battery charger, Beats wireless headphones, an air fryer, a 65 qt. Arctic cooler, a shotgun, a 28” Black Stone Cooker, an outdoor Propane Fire Pit, a 22- 250 Rifle, a 55” Smart TV, and of course the grand prize, a new Chevrolet vehicle, the winner’s choice of a 2024 Chevy Trailblazer or a 2024 Chevy Trax SUV.

The Highlands Rotary Club uses the proceeds from the Chili Feast for community projects, such as scholarships, library, and fire departments, as well as scouts and other organizations. Last year they purchased a van to facilitate a mobile library for the community with the help of the Stratford branch library.

The Highlands Rotary Club is now 75 years old, having been chartered in 1948. Fundraising for community projects over all those years has amounted to almost $1,000,000. Much of this was returned in scholarships, as the club annually awards about $30,000 to graduating seniors and college students. The club actively supports our local schools, including Interact clubs at Chinquapin and Goose Creek Memorial.

The club members are selling raffle tickets and welcome your support. Contact 832-262-6828 or 832-483-3505 for information on how to acquire a ticket, or to become a sponsor.

The club is always looking for new members, also. If you would like to join others in community projects and fellowship.