Santa at Crosby Christmas Festival & Parade

Festivities all day Saturday Dec. 9

By David Taylor

Managing Editor

Here comes Santa Claus! The jolly guy is pretty booked, making his pre-Christmas Eve visits and listening to children make their wishes known for gifts this season — but his schedule will bring him to the Crosby area on December 9, 2023, for the 25th annual Crosby-Huffman Chamber of Commerce Christmas Festival.

“We’re looking forward to a great crowd with lots of children. It’s a family event and we want the town to celebrate,” said Tiffany Muller.

The festival kicks off at 1 p.m. with all activities at the Crosby Church on 5725 U. S. 90. This will be followed by the traditional Christmas Parade on FM2100, starting at 6:00 pm.

“This is a great opportunity for our local businesses to sell their goods and give back to the community,” she said.

While parents shop, children can enjoy face painting, a petting zoo, hayride, get a designer balloon and all are free, courtesy of local business sponsorships.

“Families can also enjoy free hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy,” she said.

Then at 2 p.m., the sound of hooves on the rooftop will resound as Santa Claus arrives at the event to hear children’s wishes and take photos and receive a goodie bag.

“That’s also free to the public,” she added, “and the only thing where there is a charge is for products or gifts that people buy from our vendors.”

The market and festival have events both inside the Family Life Center and outside as well.

“We have vendors who are just doing giveaways while others will be selling Christmas items and other gift-type items,” Muller said.

From wreaths to yard art, unique Christmas items, all of the items are from local companies or businesses and support the Crosby economy. Any business that wishes to participate can visit the chamber website at www.crosbyhuffmancc.org to sign up. Fees to participate vary. For chamber members it’s $30 for a 10-foot by 10-foot space with electricity, $45 for non-members, and $20 for any non-profit organizations.

“We have a wide variety of wares including bakeries, a Scholastic book fair, lots of Christmas gifts and decorations, and much more,” she said.

The free items are sponsored by local businesses who benefit from additional publicity and naming rights for different events.

“Some are $500 that come with a booth, a Silver Bells sponsorship at $250, and Jingle Bells sponsorship at $100,” she said.

Muller said they still have some spots left for sponsorships and invited anyone in the community to help. To contact Muller directly, email her at info@crosbyhuffmancc.org.

The festival closes at 5 p.m. to give everyone an opportunity to get over to FM 2100 and secure a spot for the Christmas Light Parade, which starts at 6 p.m.

Eddie Foster, who is chairman of the parade, said there is no entry fee, and all are welcome with one requirement.

“Every entry should be decorated with Christmas lights and decorations,” he said.

The lineup for the parade is at the same location as the bicentennial parade, between Crosby Middle School and the football stadium.

“There’s no order, we’ll place you when you arrive,” he said, “and we ask that everyone arrive at 5 p.m. so we can get everyone set up on time.”

The route for the parade is the same as most years.

The parade will proceed out of the parking lot at the middle school and turn left heading north on FM 2100. They will continue north onto First Street, and then take a left onto Wahl Street. When they reach FM 2100, they will make a left and head south back to the middle school parking lot.

Santa Claus will be in the parade handing out candy to the children.

“Everyone is welcome to throw out candy to the children as long as they throw far enough to the curb to keep kids out of the street,” he requested.

For more information on the parade, please contact Foster at 281-794-5122.