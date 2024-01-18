Gov. Abbott stumps for Briscoe Cain

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott called on Texans in House District 128 to support Representative Briscoe Cain for re-election at a campaign reception held at Battleground Golf Course in Deer Park on Friday.

“Briscoe Cain is the conservative champion House District 128 needs representing them in the Texas Legislature,” said Governor Abbott. “The thing about Briscoe is when he’s talking, he’s not just giving you words—he’s giving you what’s coming from his heart, values, and beliefs that are deep within him that he fights for in the Texas House. In Texas, we will not let Bidenomics destroy our mighty economy. We need Representative Briscoe Cain back in Austin to help protect the Texas economy from being damaged by Bidenomics, and I ask Texans to join me in supporting him for reelection.”

During the campaign stop, the Governor touted Representative Cain as a strong conservative fighter who Texans in House District 128 need back at the Texas Capitol in Austin, noting that the Representative will continue the fight against the woke leftist mob and President Biden’s dangerous open border policies.