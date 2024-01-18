Rotarians prepare for Chili Feast & Car Raffle

RAFFLE WINNER GETS A 2024 CHEVY SUV

HIGHLANDS – With only two and a half weeks until the Rotary Club’s 49th Annual Chili Feast, club members are busy with arrangements for the dinner, the silent and live auctions, and of course selling the 700 tickets for prizes in the Raffle.

The top prize is a new 2024 Chevrolet SUV, either a TRAX or Trailblazer from Turner Chevrolet in Crosby.

Tickets for the Chili Feast are going fast, but still available from any Rotary Club member, local banks, businesses, and Turner Chevrolet, too. The number of tickets is limited, so you have a better chance of winning one of the 17 valuable prizes.

And of course, you get two delicious chili meals, cooked by Johnny Gaeke and his cooking team. The secret recipe for the great taste dates back to Chester Stasney early in the days of the first chili feasts. Now it is a tradition that the whole community anticipates.

Every year the club uses the proceeds of the event for community projects and scholarships. Last year they awarded $37,500 for 21 scholarships.