Crosby ISD’s 2024 Kickoff: Marathon & Student Achievements

Hello East Harris County and Crosby ISD families,

We are off to a running start in 2024! Kudos go out to our weekend warriors who tackled the Houston Marathon weekend. The Crosby Elementary School Run Club competed in the “We Are Houston 5K” race on January 13. Two district employees ran in the Chevron Houston Marathon on January 14. Coach Cindy Whigham, PE instructor at Crosby Elementary School, ran the full marathon. It is her 12th year raising money for the Sunshine Kids in Houston, an organization for children with cancer. Ms. Holly Lamb, social studies teacher at Crosby High School, ran her 11th half marathon. In all, Ms. Lamb has run 14 years in a row. She shared this piece of advice for anyone thinking about running: “Don’t compare yourself to anyone else. Just get out there and do it!” We are so proud of all our Cougar runners!

Crosby ISD staff got back into the swing of things with a Professional Development Day on January 5. We call these days “Red Box Fridays,” because they are a red square on the Academic calendar. To give just one example: Drew Elementary School Assistant Principal, Ms. Rogers, guided teachers through training on the TELPAS (Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment System). Then Technology Services staff stopped by to demonstrate the powerful app known as “Apple Classroom.” Teachers can enhance instruction and classroom work by syncing the students’ iPads and guiding students as one team. It’s one example of next-level instruction, and it’s fun to watch.

January is School Board Recognition Month. I want to thank our Board of Trustees for their many years of volunteer service. Trustees devote their time and their talents to making the best decisions for the students, staff members, and families of Crosby ISD. In all, our Team of 8 has 20 years of combined experience serving on the Board of Trustees. Thank you to: President JR Humphries (Proud Crosby High School graduate), Vice President Jennifer Roach (career-long educator), Secretary Heather Barrett (Proud Crosby High School graduate and career-long educator), Assistant Secretary Kea Lynn Lewis ( accomplished singer and law enforcement advocate), Trustee Karen St. Julian- Thomas (community center director), Trustee Lisa Kallies (retired Crosby ISD educator), and Trustee Phillip Chapman (Proud Cougar Baseball dad and business owner). Our Board members are a powerful force for good in our communities.

Let me share our first student shout-outs of the new year. Over the break, Crosby High School Band student, Cortez Calzoncin, earned a spot in the Texas 5A All-State Band. It’s the 10th year in a row the CHS band has been represented at All-State. Cortez is a senior and plays the bass clarinet. We are so proud of him! Our student-run Floral Design business, “The Red Rose,” created more than 80 centerpieces and arrangements for the “Texas Dance Educators Association” Recognition Luncheon in downtown Houston this month. Cougar Stars sponsor, Ms. Godoy, worked with CHS Floral Design instructor, Ms. Walton, to show off the imagination and creativity of our CTE (Career and Technical Education) students. The Crosby High School girls’ basketball team is on a hot streak! The varsity team has won 6 games in a row, and the Lady Cougars are now 6-1 in district play. Way to go! The boys’ team is 3-2 in district play as we move into mid-January. From basketball season to Spelling Bee season, Barrett Elementary kicked things off with their campus-wide Spelling Bee last week. Students at our other elementary schools will be competing over the coming weeks, before the top two winners at each campus travel to the Districtwide Spelling Bee on February 13.

Thank you to the Crosby High School football team and Cougar Canine veterinary tech students who volunteered to serve at the first grocery distribution of the new year. Each Thursday, families in need can drive up to Cougar Stadium to receive free groceries, courtesy of the Houston Food Bank. Our Mobile School Market is run by students as we seek to instill the idea of selfless service in our future graduates. Did you make any New Year’s resolutions? Some of our students did! Students in Mrs. Ramirez’s class at Crosby Elementary School toasted their new goals by coloring paper toast and sharing their dreams for 2024. Jeremiah wrote that he would like to “learn to play basketball,” while Mayvis wrote “learn to play soccer.” We have some budding student athletes already in first grade!

This month, I’m also encouraging our District Leadership Team to share the One Word Challenge for the third year in a row. The One Word Challenge is simply choosing one specific word that will guide you throughout the year as you make decisions and pursue your goals. Last year, words included: “Progress,” “Growth,” “Perspective,” “Perseverance,” and “Thrive.” I can’t wait to see what our leaders’ vision is for their personal development this year.

What a great year 2024 will be! Crosby ISD will celebrate our 105th birthday in June. The District was founded in 1919 by an act of the Texas Legislature, and we’ve been teaching students for more than a century now. We celebrate our tradition by also looking forward to the future. I know there’s so much in store for 2024, and we can’t wait to celebrate the news with you.

We are Moving Forward! Go Coogs!