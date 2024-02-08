Highlands Chamber elects new Board, officers; Gala

The Highlands-Lynchburg Chamber of Commerce introduces the newly elected members of our Board of Directors from the January 11 election: Tonya Kostka, Kathlyn Singleton, Sherry Lee, Ana Clark, Randy Casey, Bella Dion, Jim Wadzinski, Gretchen Knowles and Ziomara Andrade.

We invite our entire community to connect with us on Facebook and email us at highlands lynchburg chamber@outlook.com to learn more about these esteemed business leaders.

Save the date for our highly anticipated 2024 Sweetheart Gala on Thursday, February 15 at the Monument Inn. This glamorous event promises an evening of delicious food, silent auction and networking.

Please RSVP by February 8th if you know you’ll be joining us for this special night. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

We hope you’ll be part of the magic! Please reach out with any questions about the Gala or how to get more involved with the Chamber. –Chamber submittal