West Chambers County Pilot Club 2024 GALA Fundraiser March 23

West Chambers County Pilot Club, Inc. will hold its annual fundraising Gala on Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 6:00 P.M.-10:00 P.M., at Barbers Hill High School, Mont Belvieu TX. The theme of this year’s Gala is “Safari on the Hill”.

For more information contact W.C.C.P.C. at P.O. Box 1032, Mont Belvieu, TX 77580, Email wccpilotclub@gmail.com or Linda Gilmore at rayegil2@yahoo.com or to purchase tickets contact any West Chambers County Pilot Club member or call Treasurer Diana Jackson – 505-220-7499.

Dinner tickets are $15.00 each donation.

Drawing for a Queen blue/ white quilt, tickets are $ 5.00 each or 5 tickets for $20.00

Drawing tickets are 1 ticket for $10.00 each. These items twill be on the ticket: First ticket drawn gets first choice of the items, Second ticket drawn get next choice of the items and Third ticket drawn get the last item.

PI Prime Starter Bundle Solo Stove Pizza Oven, 52 Quart Ultra-light ‘Rtic wheeled Hard Cooler, Patriot Hello Dr. portable wood pellet Electric grill and smoker.