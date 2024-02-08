Crowds turn out for Chili Feast

Car Raffle won by Jack Adcox

Photos and Story by Rotarian Gilbert Hoffman

HIGHLANDS – The 49th Annual Chili Feast finished Saturday with signs of success, after facing threatening weather overnight, and slow ticket sales until the last minute. But in the end, the Highlands Rotarians could look for another successful year. They plan to use the money raised for scholarships and other important community projects.

Starting the morning, the club had 245 tickets to sell out of a total of 700, but sales at the door, and from the crowd in the room, brought about almost a complete sellout, according to Chili Feast chairman GayLynn Milliorn. The club expects to net over $60,000 for their projects.

The clubs 20 members are known throughout the Houston Rotary community for their imaginative and successful fundraising. The club’s reputation is “Best Little Club in District 5890.”

Club members worked together for several months to prepare for the event. On Saturday, they had the help of Interact clubs from GCM High School, and Chinquapin School, as well as Highlands Horizons and Pilot Anchor Club members.

Several hundred people attended, enjoying the Chili cooked by a team headed by Johnny Gaeke, who is faithful to the traditional recipe of Chester Stasney. Live and Silent Auctions were part of the event, with 16 total prizes in the raffle.

Club president Denise Smith thanked the community for their support.