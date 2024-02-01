Crosby’s 500th basketball win; Spelling Bee; scholarships

By Paula Patterson Crosby ISD Superintendent

Hello East Harris County and Crosby ISD families,

We’re jumping into a new month with new opportunities for learning and growth. February is a bustling time, celebrating Valentine’s Day, Lunar New Year, Black History Month, CTE Month, and the 100thDay of School. Crosby ISD students and staff will mark the 100th Day milestone on February 13. Although not an official holiday, we enjoy recognizing all that our students have learned halfway through the school year. Some elementary students dress in costumes, while others spend the day brainstorming 100 ways to be kind or writing 100 words they’ve learned so far.

Crosby ISD will be celebrating the 3rd annual District Spelling Bee on February 8. For the last few weeks, students at elementary campuses have competed to see which students will have the opportunity to be crowned the Crosby ISD Spelling Bee Champion. Last year’s winning word was “switcheroo,” which is defined as: “a change, reversal, or exchange, especially a surprising one.” I can’t wait to cheer on this year’s winner!

From spelling bees to scholarships, there is an important deadline coming up for Crosby High School seniors. There are nearly 20 local scholarships available for members of the Class of 2024, worth more than $80,000. The deadline to apply is February 22. Use the link www.crosbyisd.org/scholarships to see the scholarships available. Apply now!

We’ve had some amazing visitors at our campuses in the last few weeks. Professors from Rice University stopped by Crosby Middle School to celebrate chemistry with 6th grade Honors Science students. The experiments included creating smoke from dry ice, changing the color of solutions, turning water bottles into blow torches, and creating (the always popular) goo. At Crosby Elementary School, members of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s Agriculture Education Committee lassoed up knowledge during an assembly with third, fourth, and fifth graders, teaching them the foundations of honey production and the geographic regions of Texas. These hands-on experiences can really solidify the lessons students are learning in classrooms and cement the foundations of science, agriculture, reading, and math.

Huge congratulations go out to the Crosby High School swim team for great showings in the district swim meet! The following students are all moving onto Regional competition later this month: Lainey Carden (1st place in 50 freestyle & 3rd place in 100 backstroke); Zachary Gross (1st place in 100 backstroke & 3rd place in 200 individual medley); Emma Sanchez (2nd place in 100 freestyle & 2nd place in 100 backstroke); Cade Crockett (3rd place in 100 freestyle); Jordan Lyles (3rd place in 500 freestyle); Annabella Guerrero ( 3rd place in 100 freestyle); and the CHS girls’ relay team (Lainey Carden, Annabella Guerrero, Emma Sanchez, and Reiley Williams) finished in 3rd place in the medley relay and 3rd place in the 200 freestyle relay. We’ll be applauding you poolside at Regionals!

Kudos to the Crosby High School girls’ basketball team that secured a spot in the state playoffs. The team is now 9-2 in District 17-5A. The Cougars will compete in the Bi-District competition on February 12 or February 13.

On the boys’ basketball side, we held a big celebration for Assistant Athletic Director and Head Coach, Edwin Egans. Coach Egans celebrated his 500th career win on January 26, making him the winningest coach in Crosby High School history. Coach Egans is a proud graduate of CHS, and he has mentored hundreds of students during his 24 years as a head coach. Coach Egans is a humble man, who attributes his success to “unbelievable parent support” and the best support system he could ask for: Mrs. Egans! Coach Egans has literally trained generations of CHS students, and his connection with our alumni is electric. He checks on current and former players throughout the year, encouraging and priming them to be the best people they can be, not just the best players or the best students. The CHS summer basketball camps are huge draws for the youngest children in the Crosby / Barrett Station communities. Coach Egans walks the campers to lunch, helps them pick out nutritious food, and serves as a role model to so many children. Congrats, Coach Egans, for being the founding member of the 500-win club!

In basketball, you learn to leap! That’s so appropriate considering 2024 is a leap year, meaning February has 29 days. I challenge us all to take a leap of faith and use our extra day this month to perform an act of service. Each little bit helps make the Crosby / Barrett Station communities better than before.

We are Moving Forward! Go Coogs!