ROTARY CHILI FEAST THIS SATURDAY

HIGHLANDS – Rotarians and the community are looking forward to the 49th Annual Chili Feast this Saturday, which will be held at the St. Jude’s Catholic Church social hall on Main Street. Chili will be served from 11am to 3pm.

This tradition dates back to 1976, when the club held its first Chili Feast at the Holiday Inn Travel Park on S. Main. In 1983 the first raffle for a new car was held in conjunction, and Gladys Burton won a new Cadillac.

Since then, the club has held a Chili Feast and new car raffle every year, and has raised over $1,000,000. Each year the proceeds from the Chili Feast are returned to the community for scholarships and support of other worthwhile activities.

The Chili Feast is under the direction of chairperson GayLynn Milliorn and club president Denise Smith this year, with all the members assisting.

A large crowd is expected as people are anxious to get out and meet their friends in this 49th year tradition.

The event includes delicious chili dinners, cooked with Chester Stasney’s world-famous recipe, a raffle for 16 prizes including a new 2024 Chevy automobile, a silent auction and a live auction. Chili Chairman GayLynn Milliorn pointed out that the live auction contains a number of desireable items, which are offered only once a year to event participants.

Live Auction items include a GBOGH Belt Buckle, Quilts by Connie Russell with a US and Texas themes, Firepit with liquor, Craftsman Tool set, Stanley jump start and air compressor, picnic table, hand truck and cart, ad in the Star-Courier, kid sized ATV and Lamborghini, Expresso machine, Family weekend getaway to Lake Limestone, Teddy Bear Valentine’s Basket, wine basket, and an outdoor table with matching chairs and umbrella. More items will be added before the event opens, and the Silent Auction will have dozens more desireable gifts, something for everyone who attends. Don’t miss this one a year opportunity!

The public is welcome, and $10 dinner tickets and $100 raffle tickets are available from all Rotarians and many local businesses. Tickets are available by calling 832-483-3505 or at the door.