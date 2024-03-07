Moss home in Channelview destroyed by Arson fire

By Jackie Medcalf

CHANNELVIEW – Greg Moss lost his home the first weekend in March to a house fire, which is being investigated as arson. The fire destroyed everything in his home and Greg could use your support as he rebuilds his life. His home is located in an area along the San Jacinto River known as the River Bottom and Greg’s business is also located on his property. He repairs boat engines and was at the local boat races when someone set fire to his home.

I am asking for people to support Greg and his dog during this difficult time as he is the kind of guy everyone should be so lucky to have in their community. The River Bottom is a place dogs are often dumped and I’ve watched Greg save countless dogs and find them homes. Greg is a Veteran and he spends the holidays making meals for homeless and delivering them around Channelview.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/helpgreg- recover-from-losing-his-home-toa- fire?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet-first-launch &utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer