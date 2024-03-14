Crosby ISD Shines: Fiscal Success, Solar Eclipse Excitement, and Student Achievements!

Hello East Harris County and Crosby ISD families,

I hope our families are enjoying Spring Break this month. I pray for a safe journey for those traveling and opportunities for our families to make memories, reconnect, and replenish ahead of the final two months of the school year.

Let’s start this column with some good news about district finances. I am proud to say Crosby ISD is cementing a solid financial future. The school district has started the process to approve a nondeficit budget, a growing rarity among school districts in Texas. At the Board of Trustees meeting on February 26, 2024, board members heard from Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Yvonne Johnson, about the current financial status of Crosby ISD. The budget workshop is the initial step in the monthslong approval process for the 2024-25 fiscal year budget. Crosby ISD is only one of about 20% of districts that are not planning to approve deficit budgets. In December, we also announced another fiscal achievement for Crosby ISD. The school district achieved its highest School FIRST (Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas) rating in more than five years, scoring a 96 or Superior Achievement for the 2021- 22 fiscal year. I am so proud of the fiscal path we have cemented in Crosby ISD. Our financial future is bright.

Speaking of bright, Crosby ISD is looking forward to the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8! Each campus is throwing an outdoor viewing party that day. A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon travels between the Earth and the Sun, completely blocking out the Sun. We can expect coverage of the sun to be about 94% in Crosby and Barrett Station. The peak of the total solar eclipse is expected to be around 1:35pm that day. We are so excited about this that the district is giving every student a free pair of viewers. These speciallydesigned viewers help protect students’ eyes from the ultraviolet, infrared, and intense visible light produced by the eclipse. Total solar eclipses are relatively common, happening once or twice a year. However, Texas may not be along the direct path again for 100 to 300 years! This is a great opportunity for our students to see their science lessons come to life. Let’s all pray for clear skies and calm weather that day!

We held a very special training session for our Transportation Department in recent weeks. Bus drivers, mechanics, and office staff had the opportunity to engage with a facilitator from “Capturing Kids’ Hearts.” The program is interactive and engaging. It helps provide reflections on how to provide authentic and meaningful connections with co-workers and our students. Our bus drivers start and end each day for our students. They work hard, and we want the best possible workplace culture for our transportation team.

It’s also time to hand out some March kudos to the students on Crosby Middle School’s Varsity Choir. They scored #1 ratings in their recent UIL contest, one of the best showings ever for a CMS choir! The Crosby High School Robotics Team finished second in their recent competition. Their school-made robot was faster and scored better than all but one other in the competition in Katy. We’re looking forward to the next robotics contest at Clear Brook High School later in March. Two of our Crosby High School powerlifters are also moving on to the state finals. Sophomore Kay leigh Bowling and senior Levi Fontenot qualified to represent Crosby ISD at the state finals. Kayleigh placed second in Regionals last month. Levi recorded a personal record at Regionals. Good luck, Kayleigh and Levi!

This month also marked “Read Across America” Day. District staff and Crosby High School students had a chance to read to elementary students, as we continue that spark of literacy in our younger students. Some campuses held book parades and students dressed like their favorite fictional characters. We’re all about promoting a love of reading among Crosby / Barrett Station children.

Finally, let’s celebrate Crosby ISD’s 2023-24 Principal of the Year! Principal Herlinda Minor from Crosby Kindergarten Center is a VIP in our district. She’s served the students and staff in various roles, from teacher to assistant principal and principal, for the past 12 years. I enjoyed surprising her with flowers and video messages from our littlest Cougars during our March District Leadership Team meeting. Principal Minor and her team do the heart work at CKC. She will be honored at a banquet in April celebrating all Principals of the Year from around the Houston Region.

We are Moving Forward! Go Coogs!