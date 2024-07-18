How to get FEMA assistance after damage from Hurricane Beryl

WASHINGTON — FEMA disaster assistance is now available to Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker and Wharton counties for individuals and families who suffered damage related to Hurricane Beryl from July 5-9. If anyone suffered damages and does not live in one of the declared counties, we ask to please document the damages, contact their insurance company and their local officials.

Residents who sustained storm-related property damage and reside in one of the eligible counties should register with FEMA.

Apply Online

–Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov and in Spanish language at DisasterAssistance.gov/es. This is the fastest way to apply if they have access to a smart phone or a computer.

Apply with the FEMA App

–Download the FEMA mobile app and in Spanish language, available on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Apply by Phone at 800-621-3362

–Call FEMA’s toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362.

–The helpline is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time with language translation available.

–FEMA operators can help in English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Vietnamese, Arabic and any other languages, as needed.

Apply in person at a Disaster Recovery Center

–Visit any Disaster Recovery Center, for locations and hours, go online to fema.gov/drc. More information on FAQs and possible rumors.