Area recovering from Hurricane Beryl

Power outages, Fallen Trees bring the community to a halt for days

Harris County and Southeast Texas were dealt a surprise last week, when Hurricane Beryl turned northerly and swept through the Houston area.

The result was widespread power outages, flooded streets, fallen trees blocking streets and power lines. The community and their activities came to a stop, and with a slow response from Centerpoint Energy, the lack of power and services lasted for most of the week.

Many private and governement entities distributed food, water, and ice to those who otherwise did not have access to basics.

Precincts 2 and 3 opened community centers for cooling centers, and organized food and water distribution on several occasions in Crosby, Channelview, Aldine and elsewhere.

Centerpoint Energy was widely criticized for a slow response, and even a week later almost 500,000 customers were without power. Originally, over two million homes and businesses lost power on Monday, July 8 when the storm came through the area in the morning hours.

Authorities said at least 8 persons died from various causes, including fallen trees, extreme heat, and one HPD officer drowned driving to work.

Elderly were especially vulnerable to life threatening conditions. With no power for days, food spoiled, homes were extremely hot with no air conditioning, and high-rise buildings often had no elevator service.