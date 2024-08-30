A Studio of My Own

From Mei Hoffman

Hello, I’m Mei Hoffman, whom you might know as the co-owner of this newspaper. Did you also know that I am a painter?

At the beginning of this year, I was invited to share a studio at Houston’s premier art community at Sawyer Yards. Over these months I have become friends with many talented artists there.

I like their work, and they like mine and encourage me tremendously. We are each other’s cheerleaders.

Now I decided to have a studio all by myself, starting September 1. I am so excited! It was a big decision, a big leap of faith in myself. But with time, and with the support of this community, I have become more confident in producing my work, and more eager to show people my paintings. I want to be brave enough to pursue this as my dream.

So please SAVE the DATE for the first Open House in my new studio!

September 14, 2024 from 12-5 PM

The Silos at Sawyer Yards

Studio #113

1502 Sawyer St. Houston, TX 77007

I hope you will come visit me, and visit my friends in their studios too. Bring your kids, your grandkids, your friends, their friends… I am sure everybody will have a lot of fun at the studios! Every second Saturday and third Saturday of the month, many artists open their doors and welcome visitors with drinks, cookies, and other treats. And don’t worry, it is indoors with cool air conditioning too!

It is free to come, and you could spend hours there and still not see everything. Kind of like going to a museum, but even better, because the artists are right there, so you can talk to them directly. And if you find a piece of art that really speaks to you, you can walk out the door with it! No matter what your budget — from affordable momentos to expensive masterpieces — you can buy your favorite art piece and take it home.

Thanks to everyone who supports me and my art, and I hope to see you there soon!