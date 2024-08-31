GAME SCORES: Cougars drop Highway 90 rivalry to Dayton, 19-14

The Cougars hit the road for their season opener against Highway 90 rival Dayton and fell short with a 19-14 loss to the Broncos.
The Broncos opened scoring with a 5-yard TD pass with 8:47 left in the first quarter. When they were ready for the kickoff, they surprised the Coogs with an onside kick and recovered. Moments later the Bronco quarterback lunged in for a 3-yard TD run. The two-point conversion failed. It appeared the Broncos were going to blow the game open early in the contest, however, the Cougars had other plans.
The Broncos shut down the Coogs on their next possession, three and out. Then the Broncos made their first mistake. A trick play gone wrong and the pass was intercepted by Crosby. The Coogs get a 33-yard run on an inside handoff for their first score. The PAT was good and with only 3:31 remaining, trailed 13-7.
The Cougars get a big play on a 60-yard TD run for pay dirt and get the PAT to take the lead 14-13 with only :49 ticks left in the first half. The Coogs bounced back to take the lead at the half.
Neither team could score in the third quarter. In the fourth, the Broncos convert on a big 4th down and a play later, they score again. The two-point conversion again was no good and the Coogs still had a chance. After a couple of fourth down big defensive plays by the Broncos, the Coogs convert after a couple of conversions, the Coogs manage to get down to the Broncos 42 with 1:18 left.
The QB scrambled and tossed a pass that ended up being deflected and landed in the hands of a Bronco with less than a 1:18 in the game. The Broncos ran out the clock for the narrow win, 19-14.
Here’s the final scores from tonight’s games around the area. There’s a couple of upsets.
FRIDAY AREA SCORES:
Aldine Eisenhower 27, West Brook 17
Aldine Nimitz 34, Katy Morton Ranch 14
Angleton 24, Clear Lake 10
Barbers Hill 54, New Caney 8
Bastrop 41, Alvin 6
Baytown Sterling 42, Goose Creek Memorial 20
Beaumont United 26, Houston Bellaire 21
Bryan 45, Magnolia West 28
Coldspring-Oakhurst 8, Liberty 6
Conroe 24, Alief Elsik 14
Conroe Grand Oaks 48, Spring 7
Cypress Bridgeland 52, Pearland Dawson 14
Cypress Springs 49, Fort Bend Bush 7
Dayton 19, Crosby 14
Deer Park 25, La Porte 22
Euless Trinity 49, Strake Jesuit 28
Fort Bend Ridge Point 38, Clear Springs 20
Houston Langham Creek 26, Katy Paetow 14
Houston Westbury 20, Fort Bend Dulles 6
Humble 29, Tomball Memorial 17
Humble Summer Creek 42, Alvin Shadow Creek 0
Huffman Hargrave 49, La Marque 16
Jersey Village 30, Alief Hastings 0
Katy 41, Dickinson 37
Katy Mayde Creek 18, Fort Bend Travis 14
Katy Seven Lakes 10, Houston Memorial 7
Katy Tompkins 21, Cypress Ranch 20
Klein Forest 27, Alief Taylor 16
Magnolia 59, Montgomery Lake Creek 33
North Shore 38, Dallas South Oak Cliff 0
Pasadena Memorial 43, Channelview 42
Port Neches-Groves 39, Klein Oak 17
Splendora 70, Cleveland 10
Spring Westfield 34, C. E. King 28
Waller 41, Conroe Caney Creek 7
Willis 30, Aldine Davis 23
AROUND THE STATE:
Allen 61, Midland Legacy 0
Arlington 23, Mesquite 21
Arlington Lamar 43, Plano West 7
Austin Bowie 60, Manor 27
Austin High 45, New Braunfels Canyon 35
Austin Travis 24, Austin Akins 0
Austin Vandegrift 31, Dripping Springs 14
Boerne Champion 31, Laredo United South 17
Buda Johnson 28, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 14
Cedar Hill 40, Midlothian 7
Cedar Park 45, Killeen Harker Heights 43
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 31, Killeen 21
Cibolo Steele 49, Liberty Hill 26
Clint Horizon 7, El Paso Socorro 6 suspended
College Station 35, Klein Collins 28
Coppell 31, Sachse 10
Copperas Cove 49, Killeen Ellison 34
Del Valle 54, Bastrop Cedar Creek 21
Denton Braswell 46, Saginaw Boswell 42
Denton Guyer 35, Aledo 30 UPSET
Denton Ryan 42, Haslet Eaton 32
Eagle Pass 48, Eagle Pass Winn 0
Edinburg 14, Mercedes 10
Edinburg Vela 29, Edinburg North 10
Flower Mound 50, Arlington Bowie 48
Flower Mound Marcus 14, Keller 10
Forney 34, Lake Highlands 30
Frisco 32, Little Elm 7
Frisco Reedy 61, Mansfield Lake Ridge 7
Garland 24, North Dallas 7
Garland Naaman Forest 21, Grand Prairie 14
Harlingen 42, Weslaco 28
Hebron 45, Dallas Jesuit 31
Hewitt Midway 43, Round Rock Westwood 7
Hurst L.D. Bell 23, Weatherord 21
Hutto 63, San Marcos 8
Irving MacArthur 32, Fort Worth Paschal 25
Justin Northwest 36, Mansfield Legacy 17
Keller Timber Creek 10, Prosper Rock Hill 7
Kerrville Tivy 43, Del Rio 36
Lake Travis 51, Arlington Martin 12
Laredo United, San Antonio Warren 6
Leander Glenn 21, Medina Valley 7
Lewisville 51, Mansfield Summit 7
Longview 7, Lufkin 3
Los Fresnos 43, McAllen 10
Mansfield 38, Mesquite Horn 20
McAllen Memorial 37, Brownsville Hanna 14
Odessa Permian 13, Plano 10
Plano East 55, Royse City 27
Port Arthur Memorial 24, Spring Dekaney 10
Richland 38, Haltom 17
Round Rock 22, Killeen Shoemaker 14
San Antonio Johnson 27, Converse Judson 21
San Antonio Marshall 22, Laredo Alexander 13
Santa Fe 37, Brazoswood
Southlake Carroll 48, Midland 24
St. John Bosco, CA 71, El Paso Eastwood 14
Waco University 41, Keller Central 26
