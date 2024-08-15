Crosby ISD Kicks off New School Year with Focus on Excellence and Growth

By CISD Supt. Paula Patterson

Hello East Harris County and Crosby ISD families. We are now a week into the 2024-25 academic year! This is a new year with new opportunities to learn, grow, and inspire. Our students entered the buildings and classrooms, and our teachers welcomed them with open arms. On the first day of school, our staff members dried tears, and they made our parents feel safe knowing their children are in loving environments. Now that our students, staff members, and families are settling into the routine of the school year, I appreciate everyone’s patience as our communities adjust to the back-to-school hustle and bustle. I made rounds on the first day of school, visiting each campus. I’m always impressed how the hallways quickly empty as students return to what they know. Each day, over the course of the next 10 months, each child in our care has the chance to have their best day ever and move one day closer to fulfilling their purpose in life.

I saw on our campuses that teachers are diving right into bell-to-bell instruction. This summer, district and campus leaders devoted several days to developing new strategies to nurture academic growth for our 7,000 students. Principals and other campus leaders are laser focused on the curriculum process, taking time to learn the fairly new STAAR assessment and how it impacts the fairly new accountability system. In reading, kindergarten through 3rd grade, students will receive 30 minutes of phonics instruction daily. We know that students who are strong in phonics have a higher likelihood of becoming strong readers. Decodable readers from Benchmark Phonics will go home with students on a weekly basis, and students will take home guided reading books each day. From day one, Crosby ISD has a laser focus on improving instruction and refining time on task.

Students are our biggest stakeholders, and parents, guardians, grandparents, and neighbors are our most important partners each year. We ask for your help to ensure students are in class on time. Every minute tardy is a lost minute of learning. Our campus leaders will be flexible with tardy notices the first few days of school as we work to adjust traffic flow patterns to make them as efficient as possible.

We are doing everything we can to minimize the disruptions to the wider communities as the beginning of the year gets underway. This summer, TXDOT retimed the lights along FM 2100 from Huffman through Crosby and Barrett Station. Several turn arrows were also added. We have deployed deputies from the Precinct 3 Constable’s Office to assist us with traffic lights during the first several weeks of school. There are always growing pains during the re-adjustment to the backto- school routines. A reminder to all drivers to obey school zone speed limits and be mindful of the increase in school buses, car riders, children on bicycles, and students walking home. Never pass a school bus when the bus is stopped with flashing lights and a stop sign deployed. We encourage parents to ensure their bike riders are always wearing a helmet.

This is a year of construction in Crosby ISD. Crosby High School is currently undergoing a major expansion project. With any construction zone, there will be heavy duty equipment and lar e trucks frequently entering and exiting the campus. We do not expect major disruptions to the traffic flow around CHS, but periodic delays are inevitable. Again, we ask for patience on this vital project that will increase classroom space at CHS by 50%. The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025.

Cougar Stadium is receiving a facelift as you read this. The district is replacing the original turf field at Cougar Stadium. The new turf will be sturdier, stronger, more shock absorbent, and safer for student-athletes. The new turf is also more heat-resistant than the original turf, feeling about 35 degrees cooler on average than the original turf. The district will replace the track at Cougar Stadium following the conclusion of the high school football season.

Congratulations to two Crosby High School Class of 2024 graduates, Madison Dorsey and Katelynn Zavala. They earned scholarships from the Harris County Education Foundation this summer. Both graduates received $2500 to put toward their college careers. Congrats, you two!

Finally, Crosby ISD’s new theme for the year is “Committed to Excellence.” From student growth to leader development and community dedication, we’ll focus on one of our five Cougar Commitments each year. Those core pillars are Excellence, Community, Students, Staff, and Service. We’ll always have those 5 in mind, but this year, we are focused on “Committed to Excellence.”

Here’s to a wonderful year. Let’s make it the best year ever until next year! I look forward to seeing our families at events, games, performances throughout the year, and yes, graduation. It’ll be here before you know it!

We are Committed to Excellence! Go Coogs!