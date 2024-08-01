Lions Club supports CUIC for Beryl Recovery

Huffman Lions donate $3000; organizing Crosby club

Since 1971, a group of Huffman community members organized a Lions Club that has supported the community and bridged the gap for many who have needed assistance. Last week, the club and district leadership extended a helping hand to Churches United In Christ in Crosby with a donation of $3,000 to help with Hurricane Beryl recovery.

Mike George, who serves as First Vice District Governor and is from Dayton, found out that the Crosby Community Center was giving out food following the hurricane and discovered the ministry of CUIC. He reached out to Dr. Shirley Ellisor, CUIC board secretary, and she explained their need to him. George contacted the Texas Lions Foundation and applied for a $3,000 emergency grant that was funneled through the local Huffman club and presented to CUIC for assistance and recovery from the hurricane.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time for us,” said Ellisor, who said they had been hard pressed to meet the need in the community.

“This will provide for more water, food, and cleaning supplies for those struggling to recover from Hurricane Beryl,” she said.

Lions Club District Governor Bill Simpson from the Humble club attended the presentation of the check and also brought along some good news.

“We’d like to organize a new Crosby club, sooner rather than later,” he said.

George echoed the feeling and has begun the work to have the first organizational meeting by the end of August.

“Anyone who would like to know more about the Lions Club, can contact me, or Tom Richard at the Chamber of Commerce,” he said. The Huffman Lions Club is a member of the Crosby- Huffman Chamber of Commerce.

There are 16 districts in Texas alone, governed by a district governor, and Huffman, Humble, and the future Crosby club all fall into District 2 which hosts 53 clubs over seven counties including the Houston metro area.

Several years ago, there was a Lions Club in Crosby that disbanded during the pandemic.

“Crosby High School still has a Leo’s Club at the high school that’s very active and we hope to pair them with their own Crosby Lion’s Club beginning in August,” Simpson said.

Simpson said that once the Crosby club was up and running, he hoped that they would adopt CUIC as one of their projects to assist with not just funds, but food distribution and any other efforts offered by the charity.

Ellisor said they were already familiar with the Lions Club because of the active Leos Club at Crosby High School, the youth organizational arm of the Lions Club.

“They are wonderful service kids,” Ellisor said. “They are our biggest student supporter at CUIC. They’re hard workers and we appreciate them so much.”

Currently, they are sponsored by the Huffman Lions Club, but Simpson said they would move them back to the Crosby club once it was operational.

Miles Dyess has been a member of the Huffman Lions club for 25-plus years and said they stay busy.

One of their biggest events is at their annual Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church in Huffman.

“This year we provided rides, balloons, about 8,000 eggs, popcorn, and cotton candy. It was a big show,” he said.

They are also annual sponsors of the Unified Show at the Huffman Hargrave FFA Livestock Show each year in January.

“Last year, we purchased approximately $5,000 worth of projects and donated them back for resale,” he said. The money benefits the students who ultimately use it to purchase more projects or use it for scholarship money.

In late September, they host the Fun Festival at the I. T. May Center, one of their fundraisers where they sell popcorn, cotton candy, and funnel cakes.

“The Leo Club, our students at Huffman ISD, come out and sell sausage on a stick,” he said. The Leo’s are members beginning at age 11 and up, led by Christine Jordan.

They also send students to the Texas Lions Camp every year providing them opportunities for fun and leadership learning.

The Lions Club, however, is known for their investment in eye care.

“We have eye glass boxes to collect old ones and donations all over the community,” Dyess said.

“We have a facility in Conroe that rehabs the glasses, cleans and sterilizes them, and then we’re able to give them away to people who need them,” he said.

They meet on the second Monday of the month at the I. T. May Center in Huffman at 7 p.m. On the fourth Monday they meet at Los Compadres Restaurant in Huffman at the same time.

“Our students in school who have eye problems, the nurses work with us and optometrists in the area and we can give them a free eye exam, and the first pair of glasses they receive for free,” he said.

To become an member of the Lion’s Club, fill out an application found on their website and club members pay dues of $50 twice each year.

“We are always looking for new members who are interested in being involved in the community and are ready to roll up their sleeves and give back,” Dyess said.

Simpson said they are looking at several large projects for the Lions District in the coming months and they would like to make sure that Crosby is included.