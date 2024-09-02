Earline Marie Sorrels

October 28, 1935 ~ August 24, 2024 (age 88)

Earline Sorrels, 88, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 24, 2024, after a short battle with cancer. She was surrounded by those that she loved most. Earline was born in Houston, Texas on Oct 28, 1935. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ras and Sarah Fechner and her husband, Aubert Lee Sorrels. She is survived by her children Craig Sorrels and Sara Richards. Earline leaves behind 3 grandchildren, Ras Sorrels, Jason and Kristine Richards.

Earline worked for Lockheed in Los Angeles, CA before returning to Houston to serve a 25 year career with the US Postal Service, retiring in 1998. Earline enjoyed caring for her family. She loved animals and always had a home full of pets. She loved to take cruises with her friends or with family and enjoyed many trips. She was loved as a mother, a grandmother, and a dear friend.

The family would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.

A memorial service to celebrate Earline’s life will be held at Sterling-White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, Texas 77562.

SERVICES

Visitation

Thursday

August 29, 2024

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Sterling-White Funeral Home

11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd.

Highlands, TX 77562

Funeral Service

Thursday

August 29, 2024

12:00 PM

Sterling-White Funeral Home

11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd.

Highlands, TX 77562

Graveside Service

Thursday

August 29, 2024

1:00 PM

Sterling-White Cemetery

11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Road

Highlands, TX 77562

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CLICK HERE: https://www.sterlingwhite.com/tributes/Earline-Marie-Sorrels