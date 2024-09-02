Lake Houston area celebrates Labor Day with patriotic Freedom Boat Parade

By David Taylor, Managing Editor

Roger Randall is the Pied Piper of Lake Houston. Randall has devoted most of his life to lake activities and his 501(c)(3) charity, Texas Adaptive Aquatics. Of course, on Labor Day weekend Randall planned a boat parade to celebrate the holiday. He never needs an excuse to get out onto the water.

“This was the second time we did the Freedom Boat Parade to celebrate on Labor Day,” he explained, “the first was actually four years ago.”

It was during the pandemic, and he said many were looking for a great reason to get out of their houses and out onto the lake. The event attracted more than 500 boats and a boatload of money for Texas Adaptive Aquatics.

Saturdays event, however, was dramatically affected by the inclement weather and threat of postponement.

“We were down considerably but still had about 60 boats out on the water today,” he said.

It didn’t discourage Randall or anyone else.

Weather reports might have dampened the spirit of many who would have normally been on the water.

“At first it looked like 80 or 90 percent chance of rain, then by 4 p.m. on Friday it was down to 40 percent, and we decided to go ahead,” he said. They did get hit with a small shower that passed over them during the parade, but nothing excessive.

The site of the red, white, and blue themed decorations on the boats was still inspiring to the supporters who watched from the bridge crossing the lake and along the banks of the lake.

“We were able to raise money with an auction for a truckload of water sports gear that was donated to us from Kent Water Sports in Tyler, Texas,” Randall said.

Participants in the raffle, silent and live auction were able to score some good deals on life jackets, paddle boards, knee boards, wake boards, and many other water sports toys.

Some had multiple flags, red, white, and blue bunting, and even some that were Trump supporters.

“These are mostly Lake Houston community folks who come out and support the end cause of the program, but they also like to have a good time partying and decorating their boat,” he said.

It’s not the first parade he’s organized on the lake. Every year Texas Adaptive Aquatics sponsors the Christmas Boat Parade that attracts a lot of entries and is a winter favorite because of the beautiful colors and serenity of the water.

Randall was grateful for Lake Houston Brewery who hosted the event for them. Despite the on-again, off-again weather and uncertain forecast, he was happy to have as many as they did to turn out.

Safety is always a top priority for the parades and the Lake Patrol is always present.

“If we ever have any issues, they’re always there to support us or perform a rescue,” he said.

Randall tried a Fourth of July boat parade, but that one didn’t go so well.

“I ended up having a heart attack,” he said. “We’ll put off the summer ones,” he smiled.

It’s not too late to support Texas Adaptive Aquatics. Learn more about Randall’s mission to help disabled citizens by providing them the thrill of skiing and water sports on the lake.

Visit their website at taasports.org or contact Randall at Roger1@taasports.org.