Rotarians throw Washers for Worthy Cause

Charity event benefits Polio fight

HIGHLANDS – Warm weather didn’t stop about 25 teams who competed last Saturday in the Highlands Rotary Club’s annual Washer Throwing Tournament. The event was held at Charlie’s Ice House on Main Street. Fans and team players numbered about 100 persons.

Excellent play from several throwers made this an exciting tournament, with expert throwing from both new and returning teams.

Winning teams were:

#1 – BOOM SHAKA LAKA, Josh Digulio, Brittany White

# 2 – COMMUNITY TOYOTA, Bob Fehring, Keith Gaedchens

#3 – RUNNING LATE, Stacy Richardson, Trent Richardson

The Rotary Trophy for high score by a Rotarian was won by Charlie Ward, who will keep it for a year until next tournament.

A live auction helped with the fund raising. Two beautiful hand made quilts, donated by Connie Russell, brought over $1000 dollars. They were themed Astros, and Blue- Bonnets. A liquor wagon and a giant TV were included.

The tournament is a fundraiser with all proceeds going to Rotary International for their Polio Plus and other worldwide projects. Each year Highlands Rotary raises about $10,000 for this cause.

Club president Gay- Lynn Million said the Highlands Rotary Club wishes to thank all who helped make this a great success.