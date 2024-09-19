Studio Opening draws city-wide crowds

By Allan Jamail

Houston, Texas–September 14, 2024, The Silos at Sawyer Yards, 1502 Sawyer Street is home to Houston’s artist Mei Hoffman. She’s located in Suite 113 and if you visit her studio it’ll be an experience you’ll enjoy. She’s an artist of Fine Art, created for aesthetic or intellectual purposes. Fine art is beautiful and can convey ideas, emotions and memories.

My wife Linda and I made it our goal to be the first to sign the studio’s grand opening guest book. Our early arrival allowed us to visit with Mei so she could show us her paintings and describe her thoughts about painting them. They all were lifelike and depicted many different subjects. Visitors would be able to resonate with most of them as they did for me bringing memories of times past and current scenes I’ve seen.

The Silos at Sawyer Yards includes 97 workspaces for 100+ artists and contains galleries, office spaces, and retail establishments. You’ll be able to see many different types/ styles of art. Example, see above photo of Oluseyi Soyege’s fabric collage painting.

Sawyer Yards was officially launched in 2005 with the conversion of a 75,000-square-foot warehouse surrounded by a still-thriving rail yard. The renovated building debuted as Winter Street Studios and received the first art studio ordinance granted in Houston. At that point, the vision to move forward and construct a dedicated creative community gained momentum. The immediate success of Winter Street Studios was quickly followed by the unique, architecturally sensitive conversions of five other studio complexes in the area.

These former warehouses and industrial spaces have been converted into hundreds of art studios, art galleries, fine dining establishments, fitness concepts, craft breweries, entertainment venues, and more. The Sawyer Yards campus focuses on all forms of creativity, with plentiful recurring and unique events year-round.

The fact that all of this creativity has been built on converted old rail yard space is truly impressive, and it’s worth it alone to visit as a testament to Houston’s innovative and resourceful art spirit. More than 300 established and emerging artists work at six different buildings, and you can meet them face to face.

Hoffman is extending her invitation to readers to come to The Silos on the second and third Saturday of the month to visit her studio (Suite 113) and the many other artists studios. Many of them open their doors and will be glad to discuss their art pieces with you. No matter what’s your budget; from affordable mementos to expensive masterpieces, you may find a piece of art that appeals to you and you can take it home.

Mei and Gilbert Hoffman are the current owners of the North Channel Star, Northeast News, Star Courier and other publications that bring community news to their readers.