Crosby ISD resumes weekly Food Distribution

CISD feeds thousands of families in East Harris County

CROSBY–Crosby ISD is once again partnering with the Houston Food Bank to provide free drivethru grocery distribution every Thursday for community members in need in East Harris County. During the Mobile School Market in the 2023-24 school year, more than 4000 families were provided with much-needed food. This year, we hope to help even more.

The Mobile School Market is a student-run distribution program, meaning Crosby High School and Crosby Middle School students register families, bag food, and place the groceries in vehicles. Crosby ISD Superintendent, Mrs. Paula Patterson, said, “The weekly mobile market allows our students a chance to serve their communities and exemplify one of the pillars of our Portrait of a Graduate. Being serviceminded is a character trait we promote in our students from pre-K to the day our seniors walk across the graduation stage. We are so proud to offer this community service while showing the pride our students take in helping others.”

The free grocery distribution program will run most Thursdays, from 9am-Noon, during the 2024-25 school year. Families are asked to line up on the visitors’ side of Cougar Stadium so they can be checked in before food is distributed. The Houston Food Bank does not share personal information with any third parties.

The first distribution is scheduled for September 19, 2024. You can find all the distribution dates for the 2024-25 school year he e: www.crosbyisd.org/mobilemarket

If any media outlet would like to take video or photos of our weekly event, please reach out to Crosby ISD Director of Communications, Mr. Brett Birkinbine.

Crosby ISD serves the needs of more than 7000 children in the communities of Crosby and Barrett Station in East Harris County, Texas. Our mission is to produce literate, responsible citizens capable of learning and applying academic and social skills successfully in any life setting. For more information, visit crosbyisd.org