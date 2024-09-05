Week 2 High School football schedule: A couple of changes on the schedule

Last week was a historic opening week with the renovation and grand reopening of W. W. Thorne Stadium in Aldine ISD. The stadium is home to the district’s Aldine, Davis, Eisenhower, MacArthur, and Nimitz high schools. Nimitz scored the first victory in the stadium with a blowout win over Katy Morton Ranch, 34-14

Week 1 also saw 6A No. 3 in the state North Shore topple 5A No. 2 Dallas South Oak Cliff 38-0. The Dayton Broncos won the Highway 90 rivalry game over the Crosby Cougars, 19-14, and Channelview dropped a heartbreaker to Pasadena Memorial, 43-42.

This week, the Mustangs hit the road on Friday to travel to Fort Worth to take on Crowley. No. 24 state-ranked Dickinson heads to Sheldon ISD Stadium to challenge the C. E. King Panthers in a showdown Friday night. The Panthers dropped their opener to No. 12 state-ranked Spring Westfield the first game of the season and look to get back into the win column.

The Hargrave Falcons opened the season with a blowout win over La Marque and hope to extend their win streak with a win against Furr. Since there has been damage at Jones-Cowart Stadium from Hurricane Beryl, the game has been moved to Charles Street Stadium, 341 Charles St., in Humble, 77338. Game time is also 7 p.m. not 7:30. Tickets are ONLY sold online. No gate tickets.

The same will be true tonight when Aldine takes on North Forest. The game has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. tonight at Butler Stadium, 13755 S. Main St, in Houston, 77035.

Thursday, September 5

Aldine at North Forest, 7 p.m., Butler Stadium in Houston

Strake Jesuit at Aldine Davis, 7 p.m., W. W. Thorne Stadium in Houston

Friday, September 6

Baytown Lee at Goose Creek Memorial, 7 p.m., Stallworth Stadium in Baytown

Baytown Sterling at Galena Park, 7 p.m., Galena Park ISD Stadium in Houston

Clear Brook at Aldine Eisenhower, 7 p.m., W. W. Thorne Stadium in Houston

Dickinson at C. E. King, 7 p.m., Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston

Huffman Hargrave at Furr, 7:00 p.m., Charles Street Stadium in Humble* (online tickets only)

Iowa Colony at Crosby, 7 p.m., Cougar Stadium in Crosby

Manvel at Barbers Hill, 7 p.m., Eagle Stadium in Mont Belvieu

North Shore at Crowley, 7 p.m., Crowley ISD Stadium in Fort Worth

Saturday, September 7

Channelview at Aldine MacArthur, 6 p.m., W. W. Thorne Stadium in Houston